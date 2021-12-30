December 30, 2021

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Foresthill CA residents, travelers rely on community as storm issues persist. “The record-breaking storm is dumping snow in lower elevations and leaving many in the dark. PG&E crews are working to restore power in Foresthill. Meanwhile, residents are using machines and manpower to clear feet of snow. Dave Tachera said he couldn’t use a snow blower because all the snow that fell from his roof is too compact. His home that has been there since the 1880s is buried, and it’s not easy work changing that. At Foresthill Veterans Memorial Hall, a room became a charging station for electronics and a place to stay warm for residents.”

(Classical reference in headline.)