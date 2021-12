LOL: LIBERAL WOMEN SHOCKED, SADDENED TO FIND THAT SEX AND THE CITY HAS GONE FULL WOKE, DOESN’T RESEMBLE THE OLD SHOW. “I know most of you don’t watch this show but it’s just so amusing to me that Sex and the City people are going through the same thing — what the hell is up with all of this woke bullshit? — that Star Wars and comic book fans went through six years ago.”