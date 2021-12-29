December 29, 2021

GHISLAINE MAXWELL CONVICTED OF SEX TRAFFICKING VICTIMS FOR JEFFREY EPSTEIN.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): A friend sends these thoughts:

A) wanna lay any money on how long Ghislaine Maxwell lasts in prison, and

B) wouldn’t the normal thing have been for a prosecutor to cut a deal with her in exchange for assorted former presidents, CEOs, royals etc?

I mean, I don’t want to be cynical, but it’s almost like…

Srsly tho, it’s all academic. What’s the point of being in the witness protection program when it’s the feds who want you dead?