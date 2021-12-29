December 29, 2021

ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED: Politico Gushes: Lawrence O’Donnell ‘Riding High’ — As Biden’s Favorite Ring-Kisser.

Isn’t it funny how the liberal media found close ties to President Trump to be seamy and scandalous (think Sean Hannity), but close ties to President Biden are just great? Politico reporter Max Tani is touting MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell as “riding high”…because he’s tick-tight with Biden chief of staff Ron Klain. The headline is “How Lawrence O’Donnell became the White House’s favorite cable news personality.”

When his contract renewal was in doubt four years ago, Lawrence O’Donnell begged his viewers to help keep him on the air at MSNBC.

Now, as the left-leaning network’s prime-time lineup is at its most unstable point in a decade, the 70-year-old anchor has inadvertently become MSNBC’s most valuable star; or, at least, it’s most dependable one, owing to the rare, direct line he enjoys into the Biden White House.

O’Donnell is, unlike virtually anyone else in cable these days, riding high.

As other programs have struggled to break out of the post-Trump slump that has tanked ratings and left some shows straining to find the urgency that drove programming during the previous administration, he has found a unique role as the Biden team’s go-to anchor on MSNBC. O’Donnell’s decades-long relationship with President Joe Biden and his chief of staff, Ron Klain, has paid off handsomely, making the MSNBC host one of the White House’s only go-to news anchors and granting him rare on-camera access.

“News anchor”? That’s hilarious. He’s just as much a “news anchor” as Hannity. Tani admits O’Donnell is NOT riding high in the ratings. Fox’s Laura Ingraham dunks on him nightly. It’s just that Brian Williams is out, and Rachel Maddow’s going to try and step away from nightly duties, so he wins by default. Never mind Fox’s actual ratings in prime time.