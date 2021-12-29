«
December 29, 2021

IT WAS ABOUT ELIMINATING A STRONG PRESIDENT AND TRYING TO MAKE A WEAK ONE LOOK STRONG: CDC’s Rochelle Walensky just ‘said the quiet part out loud’ and admitted that for Dems, the COVID pandemic has always been about politics.

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:50 pm
