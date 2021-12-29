December 29, 2021

FLASHBACK: The CB Revolution as successful “Irish Democracy.” “Before Citizens’ Band was created, you needed a license to be on the air, with almost no exceptions. Radio was seen as Serious Technology For Serious People, nothing for normal folks to fool around with, at least not without government approval. Citizens’ Band put an end to that, not by regulatory design but by popular fiat. Originally, a license was required for Citizens’ Band, too, but masses of people simply broke the law and operated without a license until the FCC was forced to bow to reality. It was a form of mass civil disobedience that accomplished in its sphere what drug-legalization activists have never been able to accomplish in theirs. No small thing. . . . And it worked: the 55 mile per hour speed limit was repealed.”

There’s a lot of power in noncompliance.