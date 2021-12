HARRY REID, FORMER SENATE MAJORITY LEADER, DEAD AT 82.

Flashback: “Reid is everything the national political media claims to hate, but they can never quite fully denounce him.”

As NRO’s Dan McLaughlin notes, “Harry Reid fundamentally & permanently altered the Senate, created America’s current political landscape, paved the way for Donald Trump, & made it possible to put Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, & Barrett on the Supreme Court.“