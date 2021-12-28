December 28, 2021

LOL, JEN RUBIN:

UPDATE: From the comments:

Democrats have done their polling. They know the “pandemic” will drag the party down in the 2022 elections. So they are trying to tie the pandemic to state governors, over half of whom are Republicans.

The marching orders have gone out to all the propagandists in the MSM, which is almost all of them.

Jen Rubin has her orders and she’s tweeting stupidity as fast as she can.

Let’s Go Brandon!!