«
»

December 28, 2021

AT THE APEX OF THE PIVOT:

As Greenwald writes in his follow-up tweet, “That episode single-handedly destroyed trust in public health officials, proving they’d politicize their expertise when convenient. Corporate media celebrated a douchebag-lawyer shaming families at deserted beaches, then — overnight! — cheered densely packed street protests.

Flashbacks:

After telling GOP to downsize convention due to COVID-19, N.C. governor marches in crowded protest.

NJ governor admits COVID-19 double standard, says recent protests are different from business owners’ complaints.

De Blasio: Large Group Protests Are Acceptable, Religious Observances Are Not.

● NPR: Dozens of public health and disease experts have signed an open letter in support of the nationwide anti-racism protests. “White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” they wrote.

‘Did I miss the memo?’: Hospital workers in full PPE applaud George Floyd protesters as they march past.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:58 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.