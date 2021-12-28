December 28, 2021

THE MAKING OF THE BEATLES’ LET IT BE AND PETER JACKSON’S GET BACK:

The project began in Fall 1968, when The Beatles announced to fans that they would play three concerts at London’s Roundhouse, a 1700 capacity venue, in October or November, even before the November 22 release of The Beatles. In late October, Paul McCartney reached out to American-born director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, to ask his help in turning that event into a television special of some kind. Lindsay-Hogg had spent several years directing Associated-Rediffusion TV’s Ready Steady Go! weekly pop music program. The Beatles had hired him in 1966 to film promotional films for their single, “Paperback Writer”/”Rain,” and again, in early September ’68, promo videos for their first Apple single, “Hey Jude”/”Revolution,” at Twickenham Film Studios, in front of an invited audience of 150-200.

Not long after filming the latter, the director moved into The Rolling Stones’ offices on Maddox Street. “I’d already been talking to Mick Jagger about a television special The Stones wanted to do,” he says. Meanwhile, Paul invited him to meet with the four Fabs at Apple, at 3 Saville Row – a four minute walk from The Stones’ office. “When we were doing the promo for ‘Hey Jude,’ between each take, there was about a 10 to 12 minute gap, and, without knowing what else to do, they just started to play some of the go-to songs of the time, old Tamla Motown, etc. And Paul noted at the meeting, ‘You know, we had a good time playing to the audience that day. So we’ve been thinking we could do a television special. Do you want to direct it for us?’ I wasn’t gonna say no to that one.” At further meetings, McCartney suggested shooting documentary footage of them rehearsing for the concert, for, perhaps a half hour teaser TV special to air a week before the show. “No one had ever seen The Beatles rehearsing.”