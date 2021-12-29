December 29, 2021
SKYNET BABY STEPS: Alexa tells 10-year-old girl to touch live plug with penny.
Amazon has updated its Alexa voice assistant after it “challenged” a 10-year-old girl to touch a coin to the prongs of a half-inserted plug.
The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa for a “challenge to do”.
“Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs,” the smart speaker said.
Amazon said it fixed the error as soon as the company became aware of it.
Did some prankster at Amazon insert the “challenge” as a joke, or did Alexa come up with this all on its own?