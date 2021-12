WELL, STARTED TO PAY: Don Surber: 2021: the year the media paid for its lies.

The data in this report are grim. In the last 12 months, the Washington Post’s online traffic is down 44%. The New York Times is down 34%.

Prime-time viewership is down 38% at CNN, 34% at Fox, and 25% at MSNBC.

Nightly news viewership is down 14% at NBC, and down 12% at both ABC and CBS.