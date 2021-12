WE STAND READY AND ABLE TO CROSS A FREEZING RIVER TO KILL THE ENEMIES OF FREEDOM ON CHRISTMAS MORNING: Merry Christmas . . . and Happy Save the Revolution Day.

Remember Americans have a very slow boil. But when we boil, we’re unstoppable. Why do you think the Junta is sniffing the air and starting to panic?

I’m still hoping we get through this with a very low butcher’s bill. I’m not holding my breath though. They are very stupid and very panicked.