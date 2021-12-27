December 27, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Now he tells us: There’s no federal solution to COVID, says Biden.

A few days ago the Washington Free Beacon honored his campaign pledge to “shut down the virus” as its Lie of the Year for 2021.

After this clip, they might make it the Lie of the Decade.

It takes a lot to turn a Democrat into a federalist but a raging pandemic that’s defied all attempts by a Democratic-controlled federal government to bring it to heel might do it.