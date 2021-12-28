December 28, 2021

I WISH I COULD FEEL BETTER ABOUT THIS: Google is dethroned as world’s most popular website.

The tech giant was pushed into second place as TikTok took the No. 1 spot as the most popular website in 2021, according to cybersecurity company Cloudflare.

In 2020, Google took the No. 1 spot while TikTok came in at No. 7, making the feat of reaching No. 1 by jumping six spots all the more noteworthy.

In September, TikTok hit a new record, reporting 1 billion monthly active users.