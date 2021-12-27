December 27, 2021
‘BLIND, PITILESS INDIFFERENCE’ OR DESIGN: That’s how Dr. Stephen Meyer frames the debate in an excellent Prager U video between scientific atheists like Richard Dawkins and himself, an advocate for the Intelligent Design school.
‘BLIND, PITILESS INDIFFERENCE’ OR DESIGN: That’s how Dr. Stephen Meyer frames the debate in an excellent Prager U video between scientific atheists like Richard Dawkins and himself, an advocate for the Intelligent Design school.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.