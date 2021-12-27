December 27, 2021

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME BECOMES FIRST MOVIE TO HIT $1 BILLION SINCE PANDEMIC:

The film has become the first movie to surpass the $1 billion mark since the latest Star Wars film “The Rise of Skywalker” was released in December 2019. Nearly all indoor theaters in the U.S. and many theaters worldwide shut down for months starting in March 2020.

“No Way Home” reportedly hit $260 million in the U.S. alone in its opening weekend, according to Sony. The strong opening made it the second-highest opening weekend nationwide, according to Deadline. The opening weekend was also noted as the second-best opening weekend in history globally behind one of Marvel’s top Avengers films.

The remarkable success of the film during the rise in COVID-19 numbers nationwide has surprised many in the film industry.

“With Covid-impacted domestic earnings and China’s growing disinterest in Hollywood flicks, there was cause to wonder if Rise of Skywalker would be Hollywood’s last $1 billion grosser at least until Avatar 2. That Spider-Man: No Way Home has zoomed past the milestone in just over two weeks without China is the very definition of hope,” Forbes reported.

“It’s impressive that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so far, coronavirus concerns have done little to slow Peter Parker’s prowess; the film is still playing to many sold-out screenings nationwide,” Variety added.

Some have argued “No Way Home” has found success in part by avoiding strong progressive political messages that have divided audiences.