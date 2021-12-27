«
»

December 27, 2021

HERE’S WHAT THE MSM DIDN’T TELL YOU ABOUT BISHOP TUTU: Jeff Dunetz at The Lid exposes the virulent anti-semitism that darkens Tutu’s life and career and that nobody in the Mainstream Media has the guts to acknowledge.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 12:25 pm
