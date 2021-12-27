December 27, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

Why, yes he did:

‘The way I look at CNN now is so different than the way I looked at CNN 15, 20 years ago. I used to look at them as ‘this is how I get the news.’ This is unbiased, professional news,’ Rogan explained. ‘They’re going to tell me what’s happening in Pakistan and, you know, what’s happening in Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news.’ He continued: ‘Now I look at them, I go, “You f***ing propagandists, the right-arm of Pfizer. What are you doing?”‘

— “Joe Rogan slams CNN as ‘f****** propagandists’ as star host Chris Cuomo is fired over sexual harassment claims and Don Lemon ‘texted Jussie Smollet to tell him Chicago cops didn’t believe he was the victim of a homophobic attack,’” the London Daily Mail, December 7th.

CNN is far behind FOX News and MSNBC in the ratings. It averages around half a million viewers in prime time and it recently hit a 7-year low in the demo. So it was the perfect time for Chris Wallace to leave FOX News for CNN+. Some might have thought that Wallace was leaving to fill Chris Cuomo’s slot at CNN. No such luck, though without Cuomo the failing news network’s ratings have crashed to new lows. But crashing to new lows is the default story at CNN. CNN Airport, its captive audience operation, shut down earlier this year. And CNN isn’t far behind. CNN+ is the network’s bet that enough people will pay 6 bucks a month to watch it. CNN’s effort to launch CNN+, a paid streaming service, at a time when its core ratings are crashing is confusing observers who wonder why the news network thinks people will pay for CNN when they won’t even watch it for free. CNN President Jeff Zucker billed CNN+ as being for “CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.” The existence of CNN superfans is as improbable as Bigfoot and UFOs. No one has ever spotted a CNN superfan in the wild and not even the most exotic zoos have them in stock.

I hope the Zuckerbucks — and all that come with it — were worth it for Wallace to jump ship.