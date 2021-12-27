December 27, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: The Texas vs. California Challenge.

I’ve been coming to Texas intermittently for about 30 years, and it’s never seemed more crowded. The place is packed – the roads, the stores, the airport. Back home in LA, it’s empty and depressing as the pols elected by the brigades of frigid Santa Monica wine moms who seem to run everything panic ever-harder over a disease that appears to be less virulent than the regular flu.

Here in Texas, people are happy, chipper, and armed.