WE’VE ACTUALLY BEEN SOCIALIZING WITH SOME WHO’VE MOVED TO KNOXVILLE AND THEY’RE SWELL FOLKS: Americans Fled Blue States for Red States in Massive Numbers in 2021, Census Finds: California, Illinois, and New York on the decline. Florida, Idaho, and Texas on the rise. Some moved here from New York, some from Hong Kong, all are happy to escape the corrupt one-party states they left behind.