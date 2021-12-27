«
»

December 27, 2021

ERASING ACTUAL WOMEN IS WHAT THE MOVEMENT IS ALL ABOUT: “How must it feel to have your name airbrushed from the $8 billion film franchise born of your scribbling in a coffee shop, penniless, while your baby napped?”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
