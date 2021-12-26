December 26, 2021

BURIED LEDE: NBC NEWS SHOCKED THAT AN NBC PRODUCT HAS GONE VIRAL. NBC News Calls ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ A ‘Right-Wing Slur.’ “On October 2, an NBC sports reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after Brown scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win stated in a video that the crowd was chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’ when in reality they were chanting ‘F*** Joe Biden,’ The Daily Wire reported.”

Oh, how NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast must be hated at the office these days.