December 24, 2021

At 23, she spent a year in New York, made miserable by its shabby grayness, working for a time at an alternative Village paper. She also introduced Frank Zappa to Salvador Dalí and worked as a secretary for a Madison Avenue ad salesman.

Ms. Babitz would go on to write five more books — autobiographical novels like “Sex and Rage” (1979) and “L.A. Woman” (1982), featuring her alter-egos, the lovelorn Jacaranda and Sophie — and essay collections like “Slow Days, Fast Company: The World, the Flesh and L.A.” (1977), as well as countless magazine articles. The books sold modestly. Yet the misadventures they recounted, delivered in Ms. Babitz’s luxurious, undulating prose, were required reading for those who had a taste for deeply personal writing by female authors like her peers Nora Ephron, Cynthia Heimel and Laurie Colwin.