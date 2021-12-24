December 24, 2021

FORMER PRINCETON HISTORIAN SAYS SCHOOL LEFT HIM TO ROT IN PRISON: An Iranian prison that is, according to Xiyue Wang, who was encouraged by the Ivy League school’s powers-that-be to study for his doctorate in Tehran. He did and things went seriously bad thereafter.

“In a lawsuit filed last month, Wang accuses Princeton of trying to keep his wife from publicizing his case following his arrest in order to protect its reputation and to maintain political ties in Iran,” reports the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross in the first media coverage anywhere of the litigation.

“Wang blasted Princeton and its Iran Center for heeding the advice of “pro-regime activists and academics” before and after his arrest. Wang alleges that Princeton lawyers and administrators urged him not to seek refuge in the Swiss embassy in Tehran after he began to fear for his safety,” Ross writes.