GETTING RID OF DEBLASIO AND CUOMO MIGHT HELP: Can New York reverse its record-setting pandemic-era population drop?

But one problem for all our deep-blue urban areas is that after nearly 30 years of improvement, people have been reminded that they’re all one election away from collapsing back into chaos and disorder. The bottom is lower than most had assumed, and that isn’t going to make people as willing to move there or invest as they were a few years back.