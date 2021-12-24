«
»

December 24, 2021

HO HO HO, FREE SUBSIDIZED CELL SERVICE FOR HOUSEHOLDS MAKING…$198,000? As long as your income took a hit from COVID. I am not 100% sure this is the best use of tax dollars, but I guess it beats giving the Taliban $80B of weapons.

Posted by Robert Shibley at 11:24 am
