December 24, 2021
HO HO HO, FREE SUBSIDIZED CELL SERVICE FOR HOUSEHOLDS MAKING…$198,000? As long as your income took a hit from COVID. I am not 100% sure this is the best use of tax dollars, but I guess it beats giving the Taliban $80B of weapons.
