HOLY TOLEDO! HOW DID I MISS THIS?: I include it now–more than a week late–in case you missed it too: “Two major real estate search engines nix crime data in racial equity push.” Maybe we haven’t reached “peak woke” yet after all. You have to be out of your mind to believe that it is more “equitable” if home buyers are kept in the dark about crime in the neighborhood that they are investing their life savings (not to mention their actual lives) in.