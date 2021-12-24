December 24, 2021

RIGGGED: More believe in cheating in 2020 election, hit ‘Zuckerbucks.’ “Angered by growing reports that Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg steered vote-generating donations to pro-Biden counties, more voters believe that cheating occurred in the 2020 elections. Shoving aside repeated liberal media dismissals of cheating claims, those who believe it occurred increased from 56% in October to 59% in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll previewed for Secrets.”

Related: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.