December 23, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: San Francisco DA Upset at Mayor For Wanting to Crack Down on Crime.

Liberal San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced earlier this month she’s cracking down on the crime spike her policies created. But that move has angered Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s even further left district attorney.

Specifically, Breed targeted the Tenderloin neighborhood for intervention efforts given the “pipeline of illegal drugs that has been fueling a surge in gun violence and deadly fentanyl overdoses,” reported CBS San Francisco.

“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end,” she said. “And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullsh*t that has destroyed our city.”

On Monday, Boudin criticized the plan during a news conference.