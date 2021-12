HELP AN OLD-TIME BLOGGER: Gerard van der Leun writes that Mike Hendrix of Cold Fury needs help after having his leg cut off. Story here.

And here’s the GoFundMe. I just donated a hundred bucks. One of the few bloggers to make it past the 20-year mark! (Bumped).

UPDATE (from Steve): I chipped in, too. “Mike’s Field Guide to Tough Chicks” after all these years is still one of the best things I ever got to read for free. (Re-bumped.)

(Re-bumped again by Glenn).