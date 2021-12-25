December 25, 2021

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH PIERS MORGAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY: Piers Morgan dismantled cancel culture for ‘ruining’ Christmas: ‘Sucking joy out of life.’

Beloved Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” which was written by Frank Loesser and popularised in the 40s film “Neptune’s Daughter”, has caused controversy in the past decade. The song, which has been covered by world-famous crooners such as Dean Martin, has faced criticism among some listeners for the alleged implications of its lyrics. The male vocal part’s unrelenting pressure for the female to “stay” despite repeated suggestions she should go home have been described in certain quarters as suggestive of sexual harassment.

The first time the song was widely criticised for its lyrics was 12 years ago.

Then, in 2018 “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was cancelled by a number of radio stations in Canada and the US after social media criticism and public pressure.

In a throwback episode of Good Morning Britain, Mr Morgan was apoplectic about efforts to ban the song, and suggested that cancel culture was “sucking the joy out of life”.