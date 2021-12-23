December 23, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: PA Gov. Tom Wolf vetos curriculum transparency bill, calling it a ‘dangerous and harmful imposition.’

“Under the guise of transparency, this legislation politicizes what is being taught in our public schools,” Wolf said in his veto message.

The bill would have required school administrators to post and periodically update course syllabuses, course summaries, the state academic standard to each instructional course, and title or link to textbooks used in the school, unless it violated a copyright law.

The governor opposed this bill from the outset. In his veto message, he said, “This legislation is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict truthful instruction and censor content reflecting various cultures, identities, and experiences. My administration is committed to creating a safe learning environment for all students, and we will not take part in this dangerous and harmful imposition.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Dauphin County, said many schools already do this so his bill intended to standardize this practice across all school districts, charter schools, intermediate units and career and technical schools. Private and parochial schools would have been exempt from the bill.

In a statement in response to the governor’s veto, Lewis said, “It is infuriating that the governor wants to maintain the status quo and have parents jump through hoops to access information about their own children’s education.”