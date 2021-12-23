December 23, 2021

«
21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: I Think My Husband’s Constant Demand to Get a Dog Is Sexist.

A friend comments: “Get your husband a dog, you damned harpy.” He probably just wants to come home to someone who loves him.

