December 23, 2021
21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: I Think My Husband’s Constant Demand to Get a Dog Is Sexist.
A friend comments: “Get your husband a dog, you damned harpy.” He probably just wants to come home to someone who loves him.
21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: I Think My Husband’s Constant Demand to Get a Dog Is Sexist.
A friend comments: “Get your husband a dog, you damned harpy.” He probably just wants to come home to someone who loves him.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.