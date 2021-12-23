December 23, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Joe Biden’s Forgotten ‘Mission Accomplished’ Moment. “Today, as many appear ready to lockdown against because of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it seems we have forgotten Joe Biden’s own ‘mission accomplished’ speech from this summer, in which he celebrated our ‘independence from COVID-19.'”

AJ Kaufman: Inside Chuck Schumer’s Disastrous First Year. “He gives stunts priority over legislation.”

Yours Truly: Is the Media Lying About the Texas Man Who Supposedly Died of OMGicron? “Deaths are a lagging indicator, but with so many cases reported, if omicron were at all deadly we wouldn’t be arguing over the fate of one poor soul in Texas.”

