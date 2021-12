HAVING COMPROMISED AND DESTROYED HOLLYWOOD WHILE SUCKING UP ITS TECHNOLOGY, CHINA SAYS SO LONG: Inside China and Hollywood’s Frayed Relationship: ‘We Need to Stop Trying to Keep the Status Quo, Because the Status Quo Is Gone.’ “Xi Jinping’s goal is absolutely to have Chinese films play worldwide just like Hollywood movies, so that China can exert soft power and replace Hollywood. There’s no way they’re going to be cooperative going forward, allowing U.S. films into China.”