December 22, 2021

INNATE IMMUNE SYSTEM RESPONSE: Rapid immune response in children protects them from COVID-19, genetic study finds. “The study, published in Nature, is the most comprehensive single-cell study to compare SARS-CoV-2 infection in adults and children across multiple organs. Researchers found that a stronger ‘innate’ immune response in the airways of children, characterized by the rapid deployment of interferons, helped to restrict viral replication early on. In adults, a less rapid immune response meant the virus was better able to invade other parts of the body where the infection was harder to control.”

Here at InstaPundit we’ve been talking about this for many months.