DID YOU KNOW NASA LAUNCHES A TELESCOPE TODAY THAT CAN SEE YESTERDAY? Stephen C. Meyer says the James Webb is bigger, more maneuverable and more powerful than the Hubble telescope, and it can detect infrared light emitted by stars formed shortly after (relatively speaking) the Big Bang.

But don’t expect to hear much about this in the Mainstream Media because the Webb telescope won’t do anything about the Omicron variant.