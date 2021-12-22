December 22, 2021

THE YEAR OF LIVING TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURELY. John Podhoretz: Biden vowed a return to normalcy — instead, we got a year of chaos.

Imagine President Joe Biden opening up the doors on his advent calendar on these final days before Christmas.

On the 21st, the doors reveal: a graph depicting the decline in Biden’s approval ratings from 55 percent in January to 44 percent today,

On the 22nd: a photograph of a helicopter hovering over the US embassy in Kabul as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban in August.

On the 23rd: another graph, this time of the inflation rate, rising from 1.4 percent on Election Day to 6.8 percent in November.

And finally, on December 24th: Sen. Joe Manchin, the man who finally performed a mercy killing on the doomed Build Back Better bill, dressed as Santa, waving at him in one of those weird plastic-rubber 3D picture cards that were popular 50 years ago.

I’m not saying Joe Biden is his own worst enemy. It’s more like he’s his own worst best friend, a man who gives himself absolutely terrible advice and is deeply grateful to himself both for offering and listening to such sage counsel.

Never has a politician snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in quite the manner Biden has.