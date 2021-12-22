December 22, 2021
THE WINTER OF HIS DISCONTENT: High-Risk Presidency: 79-Year-Old Joe Biden Coughs His Way Through COVID-19 Press Conference. “I know you’re tired, and I know you’re frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we’re still in it.”
THE WINTER OF HIS DISCONTENT: High-Risk Presidency: 79-Year-Old Joe Biden Coughs His Way Through COVID-19 Press Conference. “I know you’re tired, and I know you’re frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we’re still in it.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.