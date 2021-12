COLOR ME UNSURPRISED: We May Be Prescribing Antidepressants Wrong, Claims Concerning New Review. “In fact, when taken over long periods for mild and moderate depression, antidepressants may be doing patients more harm than good, the review explains.”

One of my doc friends used to run a low-T clinic. He said that most of his patients who were on antidepressants didn’t need them anymore once they got their hormone levels back to normal.