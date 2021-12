THE WAR ON PRIVATE TRANSPORTATION: Biden Administration Imposes New Fuel Efficiency Regulations, Aiming For ‘Zero-Emissions Future.’ “The new EPA regulations require all new cars and light-duty vehicles to achieve an average fuel efficiency standard of 40 miles per gallon. This is a slight increase from the 38 miles per gallon standard the EPA suggested in its original proposal and an increase of 8 miles per gallon from the rule imposed by former President Trump’s EPA in 2020.”