December 21, 2021

RAV ARORA: The Record-Breaking Homicide Wave in Philadelphia. “Though progressive politicians dismiss growing crime concerns as right-wing ‘hysteria,’ the homicide toll is nearly impossible to exaggerate. More people have died by homicide in Philadelphia in 2021 than in 2014 (248) and 2015 (280) combined. Moreover, the racial inequality in homicide victimization is striking: though black Americans comprise only 41.5% of Philadelphia’s population, they account for 85% of the city’s homicide victims.”

That right there is your systemic racism, courtesy of “progressive” Democrats like Philly DA Larry Krasner.