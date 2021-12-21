December 21, 2021

STACEY LENNOX: Chuck Schumer’s Tough-Guy Act Could Backfire Spectacularly in 2022 and Beyond. “Unfortunately for Schumer, polls show voters are not nearly as upset that the reconciliation bill is stalled as Democrats and their allies in the corporate media are. On Dec. 17, Rasmussen Reports noted that 77% of likely voters were following the news about the BBB Act at least somewhat closely. Only 38% support the legislation, while 45% are opposed. Among Democrats, support declined to 62%, and a mere 34% of independents want the spending bill passed.”