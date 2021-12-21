December 21, 2021

WHITE HOUSE FIRES AT MANCHIN, HITS OWN FOOT: Manchin Fires Back At The White House After Gloves-Off Statement Criticizes His Opposition To BBB.

In an interview with West Virginia’s Hoppy Kercheval, Manchin said that while he “figured they would come back strong,” they knew that Manchin could not support the bill they were backing.

“You know me, always willing to work and listen and try. I just got to the wit’s end and they know the real reason” things fell apart, Manchin said, referring to the White House.

“[The staff] put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable,” Manchin added. “They know what it is and that’s it.”