December 21, 2021

LEVIATHAN: Watchdog warns Biden can install $2 trillion Build Back Better through regulations.

Biden appears poised to expand federal regulations greatly, especially if he loses control of the House and Senate, leaving him only with executive orders to impose his liberal agenda. Former President Barack Obama called that ruling with a “pen and a phone” when he lost support on Capitol Hill.

“Despite all the talk we have from Biden and many Democrats about protecting democracy, progressives see themselves as experts, and progressivism itself is rooted in the rule of experts,” Crews said.

“It looks like Biden’s not getting his Build Back Better Act at the moment, but take it from me. They’ll be using the occasion to say, ‘Well, hell, we can do this just using the infrastructure legislation and other precedence and act without Congress,’ bringing back the infamous pen and phone,” he said.