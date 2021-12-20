December 20, 2021

BIDEN SHOVING CRT INTO HEALTHCARE: Hans Bader of Liberty Unyielding brings news that doctors who agree to conduct a “clinic-wide review” of their “commitment to anti-racism will receive higher reimbursements from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under a new proposed regulation by His Fraudulency’s minions.

“The Biden administration is essentially applying critical race theory to medicine, by treating racial disparities as having political causes — namely, being due to racism. The more extreme brands of critical race theory argue that all racial disparities are due to racism,” Bader points out.