December 20, 2021

DR. FAUX CHI HAS A WOMAN PROBLEM: To put it as precisely as possible, loads of women don’t trust him. Neither do a lot of other Americans, according to the latest Issues & Insights/TIPP Survey. Among much else, the survey found that 37 percent of women trust Faux Chi, while 45 percent don’t, a key portion of the overall responses that prompted the following observation:

“The data clearly indicate that Fauci has become a lightning rod of sorts for partisan public opinion. The high degree of distrust suggests public disappointment with the handling of the pandemic, which has created economic and social uncertainty and further widened America’s already-wide political divide.”