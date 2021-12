WE HAVE RESISTED MORE THAN EUROPE: A Path Will Rise to Meet Us.

But not nearly enough. It’s time to stand on two and say enough is enough. Remember you were endowed by your creator with the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That free will the Creator gave you? Let no man infringe.

And if you don’t believe in a creator, go along with us for this, anyway. You won’t regret it.