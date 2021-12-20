December 20, 2021

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE JOES’ ABILITY TO F**CK THINGS UP: Year-end White House Report Card: Biden bottomed out, moving up?

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden bouncing off his polling low but being hit hard by the failure to push his Build Back Better $2 trillion spend-and-tax scheme across the finish line.

Democratic pollster John Zogby noted Biden’s approval improvement and said that while he “cannot quite call this a Renaissance yet … he is at least winning back some of his base.”